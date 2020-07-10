Mary Anne GraysonCamarillo - Mary Anne Grayson age 65 passed away in her home in Camarillo, California on June 24 2020. She leaves behind her loving husband of 35 years. Patrick McCormack and many other loving family members. Mary Anne was born on May 30 1955 in Hollywood, California. A native Californian she grew up in Westlake Village, the second oldest of five children. Since she was a child Mary Anne had a penchant for singing. Influenced in part by her Aunt Kathryn Grayson, an MGM singer and actress. Singing was Mary Anne's gift but it also seemed to lift her spirits in a remarkable way that kept her hopeful and happier each time she sang. From the age of 18, she sang at weddings, family gatherings and she performed with the musical group "The New Christy Minstrels" touring with them for two years. She always chose to sing simple upbeat songs that expressed love and joy that seemed to take away the stress and strife of everyday life for her and her audiences as well. As she got older she owned a thrift store, Noah's Ark in Thousand Oaks, California. Although successful she decided to close the store in 2004 to dedicate working full time for her and her husband's successful catering company.Handling the business side while Pat, a chef, took care of prepping, and serving, they were successful for many years serving meals for several major film and television studios. In her later years Mary Anne dealt with some serious health issues however, this did not hinder her from caring for her pets and even ran a doggie day care out of her own home.. Mary Anne Grayson left this world suddenly and way too soon. She is survived by her mother Julie Fisher, her sisters Linda, Kathy, and Diane, and her brother Mike.