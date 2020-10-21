Mary B. Runge
Mesa - Mary B. Runge was born August 26, 1934 in Los Angeles and passed away Sunday October 18, 2020 in Mesa, AZ from a sudden illness.
She grew up in the Los Angeles area going to catholic schools. After high school she met an Air Force man named Carl Runge, whom she married October 13, 1956.
She raised three boys, she kept them in line using phrases including "watch it little man"
She is survived by sons Jerry (Shelly), John, Mike (Ketty) and six grandchildren, Kalyn, Carter, Daniel, Emily, Zachary, and Brianne.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers please donate to MiracleLeague805.org/donation
.
The Memorial service for Mary will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 31, at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Rd, Camarillo, Ca.