Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sievers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Beth Sievers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Beth Sievers Obituary
Mary Beth Sievers

Ventura, CA

Mary Beth Sievers died peacefully at home on February 23, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, California at the age of 99.

Mary is survived by her husband, Darel Roy Sievers, sons Brian and Bruce, daughters Karen and Linnea, brother Jimmy and sister Lucille. She was preceded in death by her son Brent and brothers George, David, and Joe. She leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great, great-grandchildren.

Mary was born in Bloomington, Illinois on October 5, 1919 to George Ventura and Evie Ventura. She met and married Darel in October 1941 and moved to Los Angeles, CA shortly afterward. She was a homemaker who loved painting, craftwork, and raising her children.

A funeral is scheduled for 10:30 am, March 1st at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church in Thousand Oaks with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary's life. If so inclined, send mass cards in lieu of flowers.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.