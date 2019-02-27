|
|
Mary Beth Sievers
Ventura, CA
Mary Beth Sievers died peacefully at home on February 23, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, California at the age of 99.
Mary is survived by her husband, Darel Roy Sievers, sons Brian and Bruce, daughters Karen and Linnea, brother Jimmy and sister Lucille. She was preceded in death by her son Brent and brothers George, David, and Joe. She leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great, great-grandchildren.
Mary was born in Bloomington, Illinois on October 5, 1919 to George Ventura and Evie Ventura. She met and married Darel in October 1941 and moved to Los Angeles, CA shortly afterward. She was a homemaker who loved painting, craftwork, and raising her children.
A funeral is scheduled for 10:30 am, March 1st at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church in Thousand Oaks with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary's life. If so inclined, send mass cards in lieu of flowers.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 27, 2019