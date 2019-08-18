|
Mary C. Gilbert
Ventura - With great sadness the family of Mary C. Gilbert would like to announce the passing of my beloved wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma (aka: broken-arm grandma). She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Sunday August 11th. She was born on December 1st 1948 in Texas to her parents Jose Cruz and Juanita Gaona. She is survived by her brothers Mike and Frank and Sisters Angie and Lupe. She was proceeded in death by her parents and sisters Suzana and Guillerma (Irma). She is survived by her husband John "the love of her life" her daughter Sandy, her grandkids Matthew and Tiffany and her Great-grandson Tytan. She married John on a rainy Saturday on December 31st 1988. She used to say that everyone in the world that was celebrating New Year's Eve was celebrating her anniversary. We always got a laugh about that... Mary was a dedicated employee of Harbor Freight Tools in Camarillo and Oxnard for 27 years. After she retired she devoted herself to the catholic church as a member of Sacred Heart Church in Ventura. She was a Eucharistic Minister, took communion to the home bound, laundered and ironed the church linens and anything else she could do for the church. She would say that everything she did she did for the lord not for her. She was also a member of the Divine Mercy and to the Thursday Morning Bible Study Group. She was also very devoted to her family always there providing love and guidance. If we said any remarks about someone she would always say "Be Nice". We love you and will never forget your words of encouragement. We will miss you and we will keep your home your home...She had a beautiful soul. It was always about others and not her. She believed in the Lord and that she didn't want or deserve any recognition for the things she did for the Lord and her family. The family would like to thank Community Memorial Hospital for the kindness they provided to Mary especially Dr. Chen. Also thanks to Livingston Memorial VNA for all home health nurses and hospice care. Especially Janet Coleman and Dr. Dial. A special thanks to Father O'Sullivan for everything he did for Mary and I. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Santa Clara Mortuary and Cemetery. 2370 N. H St, Oxnard CA. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 10800 Henderson Rd, Ventura CA. On Saturday August 24th with a Rosary at 09:30 and a Mass at 10:00. After Mass we will proceed to Santa Clara Cemetery for interment with final blessings at the grave site...
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the in Mary's name. "WE LOVE YOU"
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 18, 2019