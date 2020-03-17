|
|
Mary Catherine Quinn
Mary Catherine Quinn passed away on March 11th, 2020 at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura. Daughter of William and Elizabeth Quinn, Mary was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 8th, 1947. She is survived by her daughter, Carissa; her son, Jason; and her four brothers, John, James, Patrick, and Steven. Mary was the best. She lived a full life and affected many people -- always in a good way. She was kind, brave, extremely intelligent and wise. Those of you who knew her can attest to that. We will always miss her. Her everlasting online memorial can be reached at https://www.forevermissed.com/mary-catherine-quinn/about
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020