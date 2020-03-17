Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Catherine Quinn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Catherine Quinn Obituary
Mary Catherine Quinn

Mary Catherine Quinn passed away on March 11th, 2020 at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura. Daughter of William and Elizabeth Quinn, Mary was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 8th, 1947. She is survived by her daughter, Carissa; her son, Jason; and her four brothers, John, James, Patrick, and Steven. Mary was the best. She lived a full life and affected many people -- always in a good way. She was kind, brave, extremely intelligent and wise. Those of you who knew her can attest to that. We will always miss her. Her everlasting online memorial can be reached at https://www.forevermissed.com/mary-catherine-quinn/about
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -