Mary Dolores Hibbs



Simi Valley, CA



Mary Dolores "Dee" Hibbs passed away peacefully on Friday March 1, 2019 in Simi Valley, after a valiant battle against health issues that lasted several years. Dee was born at home in rural Nebraska on October 13, 1936 to Agnes and Leonard Becker. She married Lyle Hibbs on May 19, 1958 in Norfolk Nebraska. Dee and Lyle moved to California shortly after that. Dee is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, daughter Julie Hibbs, daughter Janeen (Roland) Gallego, son Kurt Hibbs, grandsons Donnie Febbo, and Jesse Gallego. She is preceded in death by her parents Agnes and Leonard Becker, sister Karen Bunik, and brother Virgil.



Visitation will be held Thursday March 7, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. at Rose Family Funeral Home, with recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at Saint Peter Claver Catholic Church on Friday March 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Assumption Catholic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dee's name to the National Shrine of St. Jude Claretian Missionaries or . Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary