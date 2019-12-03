|
Mary Dorothy Iman
Born February 3, 1934 in Pueblo Co, Dorothy was called home to our Lord on November 25, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Dorothy resided in Oxnard CA for 51 years and had a career in retail management and Sales associate of commercial Properties.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and sibling and took great pride in her family. She loved to sing, dance and crochet. She took pride in crocheting baptism, First Holy Communion and Wedding gowns, which were blessed with her prayers while making. They will be cherished and carried down through the generations.
Dorothy's greatest pride was of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She gave praises and encouragement in their accomplishments.
She also valued her friendships and always opened her door to those that were less fortunate.
Above all she had a profound faith and love for our Lord, which radiated through her and spread to all that knew her.
She is proceeded in death by her son, Nicholas C. Ortega and survived by daughters, Monica Leal (Eladio Jr.), Gina Barreto, Jackie Flores (Mark) and Francesca Gonzales. Thirteen Grandchildren and Seventeen Great Grandchildren. Brother, Arthur Lucero and Sisters Rachel Lucero, Ercelia Hernandez and MaryLouise Tate.
Recitation of the Rosary will take place at 9:30 am and mass following at 10:00 AM on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at Santa Clara Church 323 S. E Street Oxnard, CA 93030
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019