Mary E. (Maulhardt) Sensabaugh
Ventura - Mary E. (Maulhardt) Sensabaugh passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side on March 18, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Born in Oxnard on March 8, 1946, to Henry (Hank) and Estelle Maulhardt, Mary was a life-long resident of Ventura County. She graduated from Santa Clara High School in 1964, followed by a career in the restaurant and customer service field.
Mary lived and enjoyed a very active social life. She loved traveling (especially by train), boating, spending time with her family and friends and was a diehard Ohio State football fan. Mary can be described by words such as friendly, happy, quick-witted, lover of great music and one heck of a dancer. She was truly fun to be around, entertaining and unforgettable. A long-time member of the Channel Islands Yacht Club, she referred to that "flock" as special life-long friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband Brent Sensabaugh, and brothers Hank Jr. and James. She is survived by daughters Barbara Allen, Cheryl (Patrick) Higgins, stepdaughter Kelly Sensabaugh, grandson
Andrew J. Alvarado (AJ, Angel), granddaughter Hannah Higgins, sisters Janice Brownie of Nashville, TN, Carol (Bill) Jacobs from Missoula, MT, brother Paul (Mary). Maulhardt of Citrus Heights, CA, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration of life will be held on July 18, 2019 from 2:00-3:00pm at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Rd., Ventura, CA, 93003 and on July 19, 2019, from 12-4:00pm at Channel Islands Yacht Club, 4100 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93035. Donations can be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital. Feel free to write a little something online at VC Star Obituaries.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 7, 2019