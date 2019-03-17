|
|
Mary Elizabeth (Salata) Janicik
Sequim, WA
Mary was born in Streator, Illinois on December 7, 1925 to her Slovak parents, George and Anna Salata. Mary traveled to California where she met and married Frank P. Janicik Jr. who was enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Mary and Frank had three children and lived for a short time in Japan and Midway Island in the Pacific. They permanently settled in Port Hueneme, California where Mary retired after many years from her job at the Navy Commissary.
Mary enjoyed family, singing, dancing and traveling, and was an active member of the Moose club. She loved to go to Las Vegas with Frank to play the penny slots. She was an avid Dodger fan and attended games in Dodger stadium. She hosted backyard barbecues and holiday dinners for friends and family and for those close friends who called her, "Mom".
Mary is preceded in death by her husband Frank P. Janicik Jr., and survived by sons and daughter-in-laws, Frank and Marian Janicik of Washington, Michael and Debra Janicik of Michigan, daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Robert Ambright of Wisconsin, five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Mary Janicik: mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a friend to many. Forever remembered and dearly missed.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 2:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., Recitation of the Rosary at 7:15pm at Funeraria Del Angel Mortuary Chapel, 401 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93033 (805)487-4911. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 463 W. Pleasant Valley Rd, Oxnard. Mary will be laid to rest at Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery, Oxnard immediately following.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019