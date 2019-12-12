Services
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church
3175 Telegraph Road,
Ventura, CA
Mary Ellen Pacheco Obituary
Mary Ellen Pacheco

Mayflower - Mary Ellen Pacheco, age 69, of Mayflower, Arkansas (Ventura, California 68 years),

passed away on December 9, 2019 in Conway, Arkansas. Mary was born in Ventura, California to Ruth Garcia-Camarillo and Joseph Frank Pacheco on October 5, 1950.

She went to Ventura High-School and graduated in 1968. She went on to earn her cosmetology license and became a hairdresser. Mary was a devoted mother, sister,

aunt, cousin, and friend. She often volunteered at her children's schools and participated as a member of the Parent Teacher Association. She was known for her beautiful smile, her delicious cooking, her love of singing, and she was always there when anyone needed her.

Mary is survived by her children, Erica Zahn (husband Paul) of Oxnard, California, Jonathan Garcia (wife Veronica)of Brentwood, California, and Andrew Pacheco (wife Natalie) of Mayflower, Arkansas. She is survived by her siblings Simon Camarillo (wife Cecilia) of Oxnard, California, Lorraine Garcia of Simi Valley, California, and Joanne Pacheco of Lexington, Kentucky. Mary is survived by her thirteen grandchildren Anissa Herrera, Noah Zahn, Katelyn Zahn, Tristan Zahn, Scarlett Walker, Nicholas Pacheco, Isabella Pacheco, Savanna Pacheco, Eliana Pacheco, Natasha Garcia, Diego Garcia, Mattias Garcia, Sofia Garcia and nieces/nephews to numerous to count.

She is preceded into in death by her mother, Ruth Garcia-Camarillo, her father Joseph Frank Pacheco, her sisters Rosemary Camarillo, Delores Camarillo, and her brothers Louie Camarillo, Ernie Camarillo, Gene Camarillo, and Pompe Camarillo.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Saumil Ghandi and the staff at DaVita Ventura Dialysis and DaVita Dialysis Conway, Dr. Neil Jorgensen, Dr. Kevin Major, Dr. Karen Quirk, Dr. Craig Cummins and Dr. Mary Jo Shaver in Arkansas.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours to be held Thursday December 19, 2019 from 5 to 8pm in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura, where a Most Holy Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday December 20, 2019 at 1p.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, 3175 Telegraph Road, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
