Mary Faye Bassett
Oxnard - In loving memory of Mary Faye Bassett
Born in Kentucky, resident of Oxnard, CA, Mary Faye passed away unexpectantly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 72.
Mary never met a stranger that didn't soon become a friend. She was always willing to help others and take care of her family, which was her greatest joy. She enjoyed sitting around the kitchen table laughing and talking with family and friends, and having fun at her favorite casino.
She leaves behind husband of 54 years, Steven, daughters Donna Bassett Burland (Jeff) and Cynthia "Cindy" Bassett (Mike Ruiz) and grandchildren Stephanie and Austin Raff, Zachariah Ruiz, Jason, Bryan, Michael and Teresa Burland and their families, brother Charles "Chuck" Durham and sister Carol "Curly" Cook and their families, and her extended family and many friends.
Mary Faye worked at VCMC, St. John's Hospital and most recent Anthem Blue Cross. She's most remembered for her balloon decorating and delivery service, Balloon Wishes.
Graveside Service will be held at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park on Thursday, August 15 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Mary would ask you to be kind to each other and tell the people you love, that you love them each and every day.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 13, 2019