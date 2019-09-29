|
|
Mary Imelda (Millie) Pilgram
- - Mary Imelda Pilgram (Millie) peacefully passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at 6:12 am, with her twin sister Angie Fleming by her side. She is survived by her younger sister Neana Andreason, two sons, two daughter in laws, two grandsons, nieces and nephews, and many close friends; all of whom loved her deeply.
Millie had numerous talents, such as being artistic, creative, having an excellent sense of vintage fashion and decorating, and an amazing green thumb. However, her most notable quality was her ability to give others her heartfelt and unfailing time and attention through her words and actions.
Millie's kind, giving, and joyful spirit, touched the hearts of all who knew her. She was a beautiful person inside and out and will be missed greatly.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 29, 2019