Mary Joyce Blair
Ventura - 8/27/1930 to 9/21/2019
Mary Joyce Blair, 89, peacefully passed away on September 21, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was born to Joseph and Gladys Brady in Heidelberg, Mississippi. Mary moved to Ventura in 1949 and worked as a secretary. She married Darrell Blair in 1951 and they raised their twin daughters. She worked with Darrell in their electrical contracting business and later worked for Jostens until retirement.
Mary Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Gladys Brady; her husband, Darrell Blair; son, Kenneth Blair; sister, Jonell Cooley; and brothers, Kinnard Brady and Samuel Brady.
She is survived by her daughters, Becky Subriar (Phillip), Betty Atanasu (Deryl); sisters, Gretchen Kays (Jack) and Margaret Valles; grandchildren, Kristine Walton (Tony), Denise Ferguson (Eric), Rickson Subriar, April Russell (Rick); great grandchildren, Aspyn Walton, Lana Ferguson, Brady Ferguson, Jack Ferguson; and nephew, Chris Nauenburg.
Mary Joyce loved being with her family and being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed being with friends Nancy, Charlotte and Angie, along with her friends from Jostens and Lemonwood and Tommy Moreno. She also loved travel, bowling and Dancing with the Stars.
The family is grateful for the care and kindness of Dr. Arthur Inoshita and the staff at Trusted Hospice.
A memorial service will take place at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, in Ventura, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 29, 2019