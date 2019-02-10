|
Mary Kathleen (Kay) Kellogg
Camarillo, CA
Mary Kathleen (Kay) Kellogg passed away peacefully in her Leisure Village home on January 31, 2019.
She was born in Boulder, Colorado and grew up in Seattle, Washington where she graduated high school and met Harold (Hal) Kellogg, her loving husband of 64 years. Together they raised their sons, Dan (Tricia), Tom (Sheri), Steve (Cathy); and daughter, Barbara Coulson (Michael) in their Northridge, California home for 42 years. They were blessed with eight grandchildren (Trevor, Jeff, Sara, Katie, Danielle, Andy, Macy and Anna); and three great grandchildren (Lucas, Mason and Emily Josephine).
Hal and Kay moved to Leisure Village in Camarillo, California in the year 2000, where they enjoyed many friendships and activities including dances, exercise class and bus trips.
Kay parlayed a knowledge of shorthand and a keen interest in higher education into an extensive and varied career at Cal State Northridge (CSUN). She started as a secretary in the School for the Deaf in 1964 and finished her career as the Executive Assistant to CSUN President, Dr. James Cleary in 1988.
She enjoyed spending time with family, listening and dancing to big band music, watching Dodger games and volunteering her time for the Many Meals project in Camarillo. Throughout her life, she expressed gratitude and appreciation for life's simple pleasures including family, faith and commitment.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 15th at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church at 25 Las Posas Rd in Camarillo. A reception will immediately follow the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Kay's name to Many Meals of Camarillo:
Many Meals of Camarillo
79 Daily Drive #238
Camarillo, CA 93010
Manymealsofcamarillo.org
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 10, 2019