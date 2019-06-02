|
|
Mary Lou Bell
Camarillo - Mary Lou Bell, 85, long time resident of Camarillo, California, passed away peacefully in her family's home of 57 years on May 19, 2019.
Lou was born on June 30, 1933. As an only child, she was dearly loved by her mother, Alice Cox. She married her soulmate, her high school sweetheart, Dick Bell, on November 21, 1952. Together, they raised their family of seven children.
Lou took an active part in her children's lives by devoting countless volunteer hours towards their activities and interests. Some of her efforts included serving as PTA president at Camarillo Heights Elementary School and Los Altos and Monte Vista Junior Highs. She was awarded two Honorary Service Awards from California PTA. She was also PFO President at Adolfo Camarillo High School and was awarded a service award there as well. Lou was the organizer for Grad Night at Camarillo Hight School for 24 years. Working with high school students had always been a joy to Lou, which was one of the reasons why she worked on the Oxnard Union High School Testing Team for 21 years.
In addition to volunteering her time and talents to the public schools, Lou also served as both a Cub Scout and Camp Fire Girl leader and was on the Guardian Council of Camarillo Bethel 330, Order of Job's Daughters. Other activities that she supported by volunteering her time and talents were Road Runner Football, Pleasant Valley Baseball, Camarillo Youth Employment, and CASA.
In her retirement from youth activities, Lou truly enjoyed volunteering as a docent at the Camarillo Ranch and as an ambassador at the California Welcome Center in Oxnard. Lou was awarded the honorary title of Dona in 2011. This award is presented annually by the Pleasant Valley Historical Society to residents who have made a difference in their community by their volunteer efforts for at least 20 years.
Lou was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Cox, and her husband, Dick Bell. She is survived by her seven children and their spouses, Bob and Rose Bell, Tracey and Sam Hoskin, Ron and Shawna Bell, Randy and Debbie Bell, Rick and Zyndi Bell, Arlynne and Mike Attema, and Susan and Jon Bock. She is also survived by her beloved nine grandchildren, their spouses, and eleven great grandchildren.
Lou's life will be celebrated by her family and friends on June 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Valley Historical Society or a .
Published in Ventura County Star on June 2, 2019