Mary Lou Burgos-Mosqueda
Mission Viejo - Mary Lou Burgos-Mosqueda, 91, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Mission Viejo, after a 13- year battle with Alzheimer's. She was born February 10, 1928 in Simi Valley, California.
As a true strong female leader, she worked along side some of the brightest in ITT for over 30 years. Mary Lou was a Mother, Sister, Cousin, Aunt, Nana, and even a Great Nana. In her full life, she enjoyed gardening, dancing, traveling, laughing and partying. Her unmistakable laugh will resonate with all those that are survived by her.
She is survived by many grateful family members: Mary Lou's siblings - sister, Jessie Perez; brother, Henry Burgos; brother, Baldy Burgos; sister, Rose Hansen; sister, Martha Duyst.
Additionally, she is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren: Mary Lou's children- daughter, Melissa Chatel; son, David T. Mosqueda. Each of her children blessed Mary Lou with the following grandchildren: grandson, Ryan Chatel; granddaughter, Dionne Chatel; grandson, Daniel Mosqueda.
Lastly, Mary Lou spoiled her beautiful great grandchildren: great grandson, Jax Mosqueda; great grandson, Griffin Chatel; great grandson, Grey Chatel.
As you can see, Mary Lou was surrounded by many and her infectious character spread throughout the family tree. Forever the "pretty one", Mary Lou will rest peacefully alongside her husband in Ventura, CA.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, 10:00 am, at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Rd., Ventura. A Celebration of Mary Lou's Life will begin at 11:00 am, followed by burial at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, in Ventura.
Arrangements are under the directions of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, Ventura. Condolences may be left at TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 12, 2019