|
|
Mary Lou Coniglio
Newbury Park - Mary Lou Coniglio of Newbury Park passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27 after a lengthy illness.
Mary Lou and her husband James were married in Buffalo, NY on September 15, 1956. When she wasn't taking care of her family, she found time to run the volunteer department at St. John's Hospital. She was also a medical transcriber and an administrative assistant. Her talents in the kitchen were amazing as well as being an incredible role model for her daughters. She will be immensely missed.
She is survived by her husband James Coniglio; daughters Louann Lowers of Newbury Park and Maria Coniglio of San Jose; son James Coniglio of Ventura; and grandchildren Allison Poe of Newbury Park and Michael Coniglio II of Oxnard. She was preceded in death by her son Michael Coniglio.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Mary Lou's name be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Thousand Oaks (805)230-2800.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019