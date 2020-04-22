|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Lou Potter, a loving Wife, Mother, Aunt, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Mary Lou passed on April 14, 2020, ten months to the day of the passing of her beloved husband, William Potter.
Mary Lou was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 1, 1927. As a child she lived in numerous states due to the work of her stepfather with the WPA. Her family finally settled in Tacoma, Washington where she attended high school and met the love of her life, William.
Mary Lou and Bill were married on April 3, 1948. They moved to Ventura, California in 1949 where they raised their children; Keith (Dotty) Potter, Michael (Susie) Potter, Teresa (Michael) Demele and Melinda Floyd. Mary Lou was the proud Grandmother to eleven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
Mary Lou worked for several years at McMahon's Furniture in Ventura. She volunteered for years at her children's schools and volunteered with Ventura County Hospital auxiliary. She and Bill belonged to the Good Sam Club and traveled the United States in their motorhome. They had many adventures and made lasting friendships along the way.
Mary Lou was a kind, strong and fiercely independent woman. She loved completely and made sure all those around her knew she loved them. She taught her children to be strong, kind, compassionate and independent. She especially modeled that strength to her daughters, granddaughters and great granddaughters. Her light will be truly missed.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020