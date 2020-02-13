|
Mary Lou Siddens
Oxnard - Mary Lou Siddens, 93, won God's final sweepstakes and is sweeping her way to Heaven. She's preparing to join her beloved "Tex," who has been raking God's garden while waiting for her. Born in Phoenix, Arizona on September 30, 1926, she peaked into the next decade, so her granddaughter, Sara, could give her a smile before she left on her next journey on January 3, 2020.
Great grandmother, grandmother "nana", mother, aunt, sister, loving friend and caring neighbor, Mary Lou leaves behind many cherished memories. Our "Mama Lou" touched the lives of family, friends and strangers.
Mary Lou was a loving mother to sons, Patric, of Hawaii, Joe (spouse Pamela) of Ventura, daughter, Mary Joan Rambadt, of Port Hueneme, and her baby girl, Paula, of Concord, CA. She had a loving relationship with many extended family members, including her niece, Donna Souza, of Oxnard.
Mary Lou worked at the Press Courier as a young woman. She eventually started her lengthy career in the medical field, and worked for several doctors over the years. She was known as the "working grandma," before retiring at 85 years young.
Mary Lou's radio career and love of music echoed for many years in her children's memories. Her radio career began when she was 5 years old and sang on a radio station in Phoenix. She was paid by the radio station with ice cream, which planted the seeds of ice cream addiction in her family.
With her humor and unwavering generosity to all, her letters and lists, support, sympathy, humanity and big heart continues to beat in all who knew and loved her.
Fisherwoman extraordinaire, lover of Sedona, the last Mohican and catalogue queen. We hear dad singing from above "Hello Mary Lou, goodbye heart." We will always remember our last adventures together, especially that final "ring of fire" we shared.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sergio Niera and the staff of Angels of God hospice. They provided care, concern and compassion to our beloved Mary Lou. All of them have earned their angel wings.
In honor of Mary Lou's memory, masses and prayers are welcomed. Memorial donations may be made to the or the . A prayer service will be held at JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura on February 22, 2020, at 11:00 AM. We highly encourage anyone to share their memories of Mary Lou at the prayer service or at the The Celebration of Life. The COL will be held at The Derby Club. 10 East Harbor Blvd Ventura (Ventura County Fair Grounds). Food and drink will be provided.
