Mary Louise Justice
Camarillo - February 3, 2020. Her legacy of love was her family; Her brother Fred Justice, her three children, Tetelle Fridrich, Robin Widoff and Charmaine Petersen. Her eight grand children, Sean Petersen, Chantelle Powell, Kyle Petersen, Sidra Williamson, Vivian Garrison, Kevin Widoff, Timothy Widoff and Melissa Newbill. Her five great grandchildren Maya Petersen, Reed Petersen, Paisley Powell, Kendall Powell and Truman Powell.
Mary worked for over 50 years as a Model, a Telephone Operator, a Bookkeeper and Office Manager. Mary was a faithful member of St. Columba's Episcopal Church. She sang choir and was part of the Crafts And Sewing / Knitting Group. She was a member of The Daughters Of The King and a counter for the church. She was a current member of the church preschool board.
A Celebration Of Life for Mary will be held at St. Columba's on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 2:00 PM, with a reception following in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to "St. Columba's Church Preschool".
Mary will be missed by all. Please pray for the repose of Mary's soul and for her family and friends as we grieve her loss.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020