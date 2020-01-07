|
|
Mary Louise Torres, our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Great grandmother, passed away on the evening of December 28th, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her beloved son Michael Torres, beloved Grandsons Joshua & Jacob Mumford & a Great-Granddaughter Isabell Mumford.
Mary (aka) Licha was born in Saticoy, California on October 10th, 1932 to Amparo (Munguia) & Pablo
Larios. In (or around) the year 1924 they came from Guadalajara, Jalisco Mexico to visit the Oxnard/Ventura area and they decided to stay. Moms father passed away when she was around 3 years of age but before he passed, they built the foundation of our family village. Mom is one of seven children, her beloved & cherished parents and siblings all are at rest; Lorraine Romero, Victoria Revelez, Lucy Ortiz, Pablo, Ralph & Billy Larios.
Our Little Grandma Amparo lived to be 91 years of age. In those early years with such a young family, Grandma Amparo and family would go up north, following the seasonal crops, picking walnuts and fruits. Mom would say that, she never knew that she was poor; camping-out & climbing trees on those big farms, was an adventure to her.
Mom is survived by her faith-filled husband Benny Avila Torres of 64 years. Mom and Dad grew-up on the same street. Dad says, that, he "knew her all of his life" and when he returned from Korea in 1955 they wed; they were bound together in Holy Matrimony as husband and wife at the old Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Meta Street, Oxnard.CA. Together they had Us, Benito Jr. (Vicky), Michele-Mitzie (Alberto Navarro), Michael+, Veronica, Mark, Sandra (Roger Herrera). 12-Grandchildren: Granddaughters, Valerie Larson, Shelly Torres, Jennifer Mumford-Herrera, Andrea Maria, Alyssa Maria-Garcia & Ashley Marie Torres; Grandsons Jacob & Joshua Mumford+ Joseph, Eric & Aron Maria, and RJ (Roger Joshua) Herrera. 24-Great-Grandchildren & 1 Great-Great who are her legacy; and her, love, joy, pride & beauties walking this earth; She leaves behind a large extended family, compadres & (adopted into her heart) families & friends, all of whom she loves.
Mom took her responsibility as a wife & mother with great commitment and love. Her labor of love was abundant and daily. She liked taking her children & grandchildren to see a new movie at the cinema; she planned camping trips & beach outings with her sister's families and her daughters. Her home and doors were always open for a family gathering. Mom always made the holidays special; it was not about the gifts under the tree or what was not on the thanksgiving table; it was about good food, the blessing of just being a family, the blessings of extra company/guests and the root of it all is love, all for the Love of the Lord. She kept these traditions for many-many years. Mom was quick-wit with a ready sense of humor. A fashionista, a beauty, a hard-working, kind, generous, feisty, politically opinionated, & somewhat stubborn Lady, ~ A 'lil rebel with a cause.
Mom's life was blessed in-spite of many heart-ships; her sacrifices have not gone unnoticed and hard-roads, when given to God, will lead to beautiful destinations; her strong faith and wisdom grew with her. Mom loved life & living and all the Joys that life & living had to offer. She cherished relationships and deep in her core knew that everyone deserves dignity, respect and love. She was a catechism teacher for St. Anthony Church for many years, sharing her faith as a Holy Communion teacher; She was compassionate and willing to help her less fortunate or struggling brothers/sisters in Christ Jesus. She looked forward to putting on her apron for the church/school bake-sales, hot lunches, fiesta's or the annual enchilada dinners. She was a friend to all women.
In 1984, mom started working at Leisure Village, in Camarillo, CA. as a gate-guard; after 32 years she retired in the year 2013, at the age of 82. She enjoyed her time there, the friendships, the people and the income: it created wonderful opportunities for her to travel and do the things she wanted to do.
Mom we are deeply and whole-heartily Missing You (Tu me manqué - You are missing from me); You are deeply loved and appreciated; Things will not be the same without you; You will forever be in our hearts. We will continue to follow our faith and stay close to the Lord and each other, until we are all together at the heavenly picnic.
The Holy Rosary will be prayed for her and her family on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at
Funeraria Del Angel Mortuary, 6:30pm, with visiting hour beginning at 3:00pm.
Funeral Mass Saint Anthony's Church, on Friday, January 10th, 2020, 10:00am.
Burial Santa Clara Cemetery, Thursday January 16th, 2020, 1:00pm.
Please pay tribute to Mary's life, www.dignitymemorial.com
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Funeraria Del Angel, Oxnard, Ca. 93033.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020