Mary Madeline Sabedra Obituary
Mary Madeline Sabedra

Oxnard - Our beloved mother passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 3,2019.

Nena, as she was known to everyone was born in King City, CA> On April 12, 1934 to David And Emma Ramos deceased. Nena was preceded in death by her husband Frank (Kiko), and sons Michael and Billy and Brothers David (Alice), Ralph and sister Viola Sanchez (Manuel).

A long time resident of El Rio she is survived by her Daughter Barbara Alvidrez (Alex) deceased and son Frank (Nancy) . Grandchildren Jo Ann Zendejas (Adrian), Vera Herrera (Jesus), Thomas Alvidrez, Kaela Sabedra, and Emma Guzman (Eddie) and 9 Great-grandchildren, Alexis, Rachel,Lleanna, Nina, Sussy, Faith, Jacob, Valerie, and Benjamin, and 2 Great Great Grandchildren, Alexander and Kiko.

Nena's passions included cooking,reading,tending her flower garden and a good game of poker. She was a homemaker who enjoyed entertaining family and friends alike and when any of the "Yarddogs" dropped by the kitchen was always open. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her great grandchildren.

Mom, you will be missed by all who knew and loved you.

A rosary will be recited at 9:30am followed by a funeral mass at 10:00am, Friday Dec. 13, 2019 at Santa Clara Church, 323 South E Street, Oxnard Ca, 93030.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11, 2019
