Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Mary Wingo
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
off the coast of Ventura
Ventura - On the 5th of December 1919 in the sleepy little community of Wolf Camp, deep in the hills of West Virginia, Mary Wingo was born to Andrew and Bessie Harper.

Mary grew up during the depression and during World War II built Bombers to help secure America's freedom. With strength born in adversity, she like many of her generation, was a tough, quiet, hard-working woman who had no patience for complaining. She raised eight children, taught them all to stand with their backs straight, work hard and to love their country.

She outlived three husbands, had many jobs in her long life and was generous to a fault. If you had to pick the one thing that was most important to Mary, it would be family. She was never happier than when family was around, her eyes would twinkle and as she watched the antics of her children and grandchildren. She was an excellent Grandmother who wrote the book on how to spoil Grandchildren.

Her funeral service was held on Saturday, the 18th of May, off the coast of Ventura. She will be missed.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 19, 2019
