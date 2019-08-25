|
Mary Quesada, a lifelong resident of Oxnard, passed away at the age of 65 on 08/20/2019. She fought a long hard battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. During her last few days she was cared for by who she called "the two best nurses ever" her daughter Karey and cousin Freta. Karey and Freta both stayed by her side until she passed. She was also cared for by her husband Larry and a very extensive hospice team.
Mary served as a Program Analyst for the Combat Systems/Interior Communications Switchboard Program at NSWC PHD. Her career is marked by 33 years of Federal Government Service. She made many lifelong friends while working at the Port Hueneme Naval Base.
She was determined to do everything she could to fight cancer after her husband and daughter also had cancer. So she joined the Oxnard Relay for Life. She was an active member of the Relay events for over 10 years with her Team Walkie Talkies. Even when she was going through chemo and other treatments for her cancer, she still kept at it. The Relay for Life meant everything to Mary and she was not going to give up helping the fight against cancer.
Mary loved camping with her husband Larry at Lake Casitas, fishing and bowling. She also loved to rescue animals (especially cats). She was an avid Elvis Presley fan and has walked the footsteps of the Graceland Mansion in Memphis, TN with her daughter, mother and husband.
One of Mary's life long dreams was to find her biological family. Her daughter was able to make that wish come true in 2018. It fulfilled her heart to finally meet them.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Delmer and Cora Nickerson. She is survived by her Husband Larry of 27 years, daughter Karey Collins, Son-in-law Brian Collins, grandson Damon Collins and step-grandsons Ricky and Roman Ricardez.
The family would like to give special thanks to Assisted Hospice.
The family will be receiving guests Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel from 12:00 noon to 2:00pm. A celebration of life service will commence at 2:00 pm., with Rev. Jonathan Mulford officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel. (805) 487-4911
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 25, 2019