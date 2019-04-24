|
|
Mary R. Zaragoza
Oxnard, CA
Mary R. Zaragoza passed away on April 20, 2019 at the age of 86, in Lodi, California. Mary was born in Oxnard, California to Jose and Maria Rodarte on March 3, 1933.
She was married to Paul Zaragoza whom she is preceded in death by, and together they had four children; Linda, Paul, George and Anna. Mom, lived by example by showing her family the value of life and hard work.
Her pride and joy were always her grandchildren; Peter, Marc, Mario, Franco, Shaun Paul, Francesca and Suzanna. Her heart was always full when she was with them and doing for them. Her love for them was indescribable; it was something you automatically felt. They were her everything as she was there's. Being their grandma made her complete.
Mary loved cooking for all of her kids, listening to her favorite music, and being "out and about" with her grandchildren. But above all, she was happy and content as long as she was at home surrounded by her children, sharing memories, good food, laughs and love.
She will be remembered by family and friends as a loving mother, grandma and friend. She will be missed forever and always within our hearts.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 followed by a rosary to begin at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel located at 629 South "A" Street in Oxnard. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church located at 2511 South "C" Street in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery located at 2370 North "H" Street in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Mary's name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 24, 2019