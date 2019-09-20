Services
Mary Sue Myatt


1932 - 2019
Mary Sue Myatt passed away on September 5, 2019 at her daughters home at the age of 86 of a long term illness. Mary was born on Oct. 3, 1932 in Detroit, MI. She was the youngest of five siblings born to Roi and Nina Bennett.

Mary moved to California when she was 19 and within a few years met Charles Myatt, who she married and had five children. They were together over 60 years until he passed away in 2011. Along with raising five children, Mary worked for 30 years before retiring from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, at a job that she loved as a Records Supervisor. Mary was well known for her kindness, generosity and colorful sense of humor. She believed the key to happiness was acceptance above all. Mary's hobbies included bowling, walking her dogs, scrapbooking, cooking, baking and gambling.

Their daughter Denise passed away the same year at the age of 54.

Mary's surviving family members include 3 sons, Daryl, Michael, Steve and daughter Jacque. Grandchildren Bradley, Suzannah, Edward, David, Christopher, Tia and Torrie.

Mary made such an impact on the many lives she touched. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at the Poinsettia Pavillion from 1 to 4 on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 20, 2019
