Mary Theresa Cass
Moorpark - Mary Theresa Cass, age 61, passed away Thursday October 10, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born in Oakland, CA on November 20, 1957 to Frank and Theresa Cardinale, graduated from Louisville High School and from UCLA with her bachelor's degree in psychology. She married her beloved husband, Marlowe in 1986. She spent the last 32 years of her life in Moorpark, CA. She worked as a Controller in the Accounting department at Transwestern where she was loved by close friends. She is survived by her husband, Marlowe, her daughter Ashley, son Tim, and dog Maddi. She loved camping, fishing, UCLA football, Angels baseball, eating good food, and drinking good wine.
Rosary will be held at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home, 2636 Sycamore Dr at 7:00 pm on October 17, 2019. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on October 18, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Moorpark. Burial will follow immediately at Assumption Catholic Cemetery.
Mary passed after a brief battle with a rare type of lymphoma. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in her memory at https://ourhope.cityofhope.org/marycass
