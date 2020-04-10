|
Sister Mary Therese Kirstein
Thousand Oaks - Sister Mary Therese Kirstein (Mary Jane Kirstein),89 of Thousand Oaks passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Thousand Oaks after a ten year illness. She was born October 11,1930 in Chicago, Ill. Sister Therese was a resident of Ventura County for 43 years moving here from Los Angeles. She worked in Education as both a Teacher and Principal. Mary Jane Kirstein, was the daughter of William and Mary Jane (Isabell) Kirstein. She moved with her family from Chicago to Cleveland and Mary Jane received her elementary education at St. Stephen's School. In June 1948, she graduated from Notre Dame Academy entered the congregation receiving the name Sister Mary Therese the same year. She then became a full-time student at St. John's College and later began teaching. Missioned to California in 1956, Sister taught at all elementary levels in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties as well as in northern California, serving as both Instructor and as Administrator. Some of Sister's greatest joys were attending the community celebrations in Coesfeld, Germany and traveling to Namur in Belgium. Among Sister's gifts were her attention and care of the sacristy and altar decorations especially in the Health Care Center. She was also a great letter writer to her family and friends. She was doing these things up until she went into the hospital in April. Sister Mary Therese's ready and radiant smile, her genuine interest in others, and her gentle presence will be greatly treasured and sorely missed. Sister Mary Therese is survived by her cousins, Carol Zegaric, Pat Wearick, Darlene Kendrick and Bob Kirstein; nephew, William J. Kirstein and great-nephew Ron Kuebler, as well as other family members and friends. Internment will be at Assumption Cemetery, Simi Valley, CA. Memorial Donations can be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, Thousand Oaks, CA. Arrangements under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Thousand Oaks, CA
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2020