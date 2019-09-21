|
Beloved mother, grandmother, and sister Mary Torrez Rivera, 84, passed on Friday, September 13, 2019. Mary was one of 12 born on June 27, 1935 in the city of Camarillo, CA to Eustacio and Paula Rivera.
Mary retired from Procter and Gamble after 15 years, where she was recognized as the first female Boiler Operator.
She is survived by her sister, Lupe Beairsto. Mary leaves her cherished memories to her two children Bonita Campos (Ramon Sr.) and Benedict Omaye, three grandchildren; Ramon Jr. (Patty), Jason and Chelsea Campos; six great grandchildren Merissa, Miranda, Jordan, Jacob. Ariya and one great-granddaughter Meela Uribe.
A rosary will be recited at 8:30am on Monday, September 23, 2019 followed by a mass of Cristian Burial that will be celebrated at 9:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church located at 500 North Juanita Avenue in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery located at 1380 Fitzgerald Road in Simi Valley.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 21, 2019