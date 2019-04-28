|
|
MaryEllen "Mimi" Bovee
Ojai, CA
MaryEllen "Mimi" Bovee, 76, of Ojai, California, passed away peacefully at her home on March 31, 2019. MaryEllen was born in Ventura, California to Milton and Audrey Cook on May 1, 1942. She went to Ventura High School where she met the love of her life Stephen F. Bovee and she graduated in 1960.
She went on to graduate from Ventura Beauty School and had a long career as a beauty operator at Bernard's Hairstyling and Loretta's Beauty Heaven on Ventura Avenue. MaryEllen married Stephen Bovee on March 3, 1962 and they moved to San Luis Obispo where Stephen attended college at Cal Poly SLO and she was awarded a PHT (pushing hubby through) from Cal Poly SLO. She returned to college herself for background in counseling after her children had grown. She loved to garden and her home was surrounded with beautiful flowers, plants and vegetables. She was a great cook and used her garden vegetables and herbs like a chef. She loved to put together events, parties, retreats and the event would always include interactive things to do and she was able to get everyone to participate. MaryEllen's home was a home filled with love and was a refuge and even a home to many over the years that were in need of a place to live, to be listened to, to learn something and of course excellent food.
Besides caring for her family, and extended family MaryEllen participated in many organizations and groups throughout her years including, Camp Fire girls, first as a young girl then as a leader. "Mimi" celebrated 15 years as a MaryKay consultant and had received the prestigious Miss go give award 4 times in her unit. She and Stephen also prepared couples for marriage at St Thomas, and were very active members and speakers for Marriage Encounter. As a young couple they became members of the Amicable's. This club set forth making amazing friendships and memories for all the family members involved. The club held parties, picnics and campouts and many trips to the gameshows where on one of those trips MaryEllen won the big deal on the price is right. MaryEllen was also a member of the Ojai pregnancy hotline, St Thomas Women's Guild, St Thomas bereavement committee.
MaryEllen is survived by her husband of 57 years Stephen F. Bovee, daughter, Julie Freeman Fischer (Tom), Sons, Sean Bovee, Jason Queen (Brooke), Brother, Glenn Cook (Janie), Brother in Law, Mike Bovee (Sandy), Sister in Law, Terri Schuttenberg (Mark), Grandchildren: Amber (Randy), Sean, Jeff, Johnathan (Viridiana), Emma, Ashlyn, Madyson, Carson, Kandi (Jacob), Payge. Great-grandchildren: Shelly, Johnny, William, Bella Jolie, John Eros, Abbi, Lucas, Izzybelle. Nieces and Nephews Jeff, Jill, Scott,
Chris, Shelly, Katie, Jennifer, Becky, Kristy, and family caregiver of 30 years Mike Fitzmorris. MaryEllen is preceded in death by her parents Milton and Audrey Cook, daughter, Shelly Bovee (Glenn Queen) son, Zachary Bovee, and grandchildren, Kenny & Wesley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ARC of Ojai 210 Canada St. Ojai, Ca 93023. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Livingston Hospice for their loving care for MaryEllen and the family.
Funeral mass/celebration of life will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 185 St Thomas Dr., Ojai, Ca 93023 on Saturday May 18, 2019 with Fr. Tom Verber and Fr. Peter Gelfer officiating. Rosary will begin at 10:00am, Mass/Celebration at 10:30am with potluck lunch (she loved potluck) immediately following! Arrangements are under the care of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main. Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 28, 2019