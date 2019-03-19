Services
Funeraria Del Angel Oxnard
401 West Channel Islands Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93033
(805) 487-4911
Marylou Guerrero
Marylou Guerrero a loving mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 accompanied by family. Marylou was born September 3, 1941 in Somis, CA to John and Teresa Guerrero. She graduated from Our Lady of Guadalupe School and Santa Clara High School in Oxnard.

Marylou retired from the County of Ventura after many years of service. She was Past Madam President of the fraternal order of Eagles #232. Marylou enjoyed cooking and traveling with her sisters. She was a great seamstress making clothing for her daughters and sisters. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Marylou is preceded in death by parents John T. Guerrero and Teresa R. Guerrero, brothers Ben, Jorge, Joe and sister Rose. She is survived by her three children Catherine Arguelles (Anthony) William Guerrero (Betty) and Rebecca Smith, grandchildren Nicholas, Sarah, Brandon, Bryan and Jonathan, sisters Connie Flores, Terry Barrientos, Brothers Carlos, John, and Max Guerrero as well as many nieces and nephews.

Marylou will be missed by so many.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, from 4pm to 9pm, with Rosary starting at 7pm at Funeraria Del Angel Oxnard, 401 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93033. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 22, at 10am at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 463 W. Pleasant Valley Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
