Matilde R. Navarro
Oxnard - Matilde R. Navarro peacefully went home on March 20, 2020, at the age of 93, surrounded by a number of loving family members.
Matilde was born December 17, 1926, in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico. She was the 5th of seven siblings and the first to be born in Mexicali, where she was raised and attended school. At a very young age, Matilde displayed a talent for sewing and fashion design and over the years pursuing her passion in the industry by apprenticing with large reputable clothing manufacturing companies and notable tailors, both in Mexico and later in the United States. A resident of Oxnard, CA since 1945, when she married her late husband Francisco "Frank" Navarro, Matilde was busy raising her children, learning English, and working in her chosen profession, opening up her own tailoring business, Lorena's Tailor Shop, in downtown Oxnard in 1968. A beautiful, highly fashionable lady, Matilde was a well-known figure throughout Ventura County and neighboring areas, as an astute businesswoman, with impeccable taste and talent. Her clientele included local dignitaries and others from as far as Los Angeles and Santa Barbara Counties.
After semi-retiring in 1996, Matilde devoted more time to her passion for traveling and experiencing new sights and sounds. She especially enjoyed dining out at fine restaurants and was not afraid to savor new foods. Desserts were her delight and she would never turn down a good prime rib dinner. Another favorite pastime was working in her beautiful flower ladened garden and tending to her array of lovebirds and canaries. She was a lover of nature and enjoyed being outdoors in whatever nature setting was at hand at any given time of the year.
As a young mother of nine children, she was a strict authoritarian who expected her children to excel in their endeavors, always encouraging and inviting good behavior and a passion for learning. By example and encouragement, she instilled in her children's hearts a profound love of country and love of God, as well as an appreciation for good music and other fine arts. She considered this to be her greatest accomplishment. She was also very proud of having become a citizen of the United States, always working hard to make a meaningful contribution to her adopted country if not through her own efforts, through those of her children.
Matilde is survived by all of her nine children: Irma M. (husband, Frank) Paramo of Oxnard, Rosa M. Navarro of Oxnard, Francisco F. Navarro of Newport Beach, CA, Robert G. Navarro of Anza, CA, Matilda N. (husband, Ezequiel "Butch") Ortega of Oxnard, Mario S. Navarro of Anza, CA, Norma J. (husband, Michael) Molthu of Oxnard, Yvonne E. Fulladosa of Palmdale, CA, and Lorena C. (husband, David) Galvin of Thousand Oaks, CA; brother, Hector (wife, Norma) Urbina of Tijuana, B.C., Mexico; numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by 31 loving grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
Matilde was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Francisco "Frank" Navarro; infant grandson, Anthony Navarro; grandsons, Fernando Navarro, Mario Navarro and Billy Navarro; and granddaughter Vanessa Fulladosa, who now rejoice in her company; mother, Margarita Rios; brothers, Fernando Chavez, Jose Angel Chavez, Carlos Chavez, Luis Urbina; and sister, Elena Martinez.
Due to the current Corona Virus mandatory restrictions, a final viewing to be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 30, at Reardon Funeral Home 511 North A St., Oxnard, and will be limited to the nine children of the deceased. The interment service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 H St., Oxnard will also be limited to those nine family members only. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life Reception open to friends and family is to be planned and will be announced at a later date.
Matilde has been entrusted to the care of the family-owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020