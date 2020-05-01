|
Maura Puente Kawaski
Camarillo - Maura Puente Kawaski was born in Los Angeles on November 21, 1924 and died on April 27, 2020 in her Camarillo home. She died a healthy 95 years old with her family beside her.
After graduating Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles in 1943, she attended Business School and went to work for the War Department, the Treasury Department, Ford Motor Company and for LA Unified School District keeping a close eye on four of her five children who passed through South Gate Jr. High School.
Maura was preceded in death by her husband John. They celebrated 59 years of marriage together, raising five children and making their home first in South Gate then moving in Camarillo in 1976 and came to love Ventura County.
She had a soft spot for cats, traveling, reading, eating out, family gatherings, thrift stores and gardening. Maura was gardening on her hands and knees until a week before her death. She belonged to the Camarillo Garden Club, fundraised and worked in the Camarillo Boys & Girls Club in their early years and volunteered as a court appointed special advocates for children in the Ventura courts systems
She is survived by her children Nana Kawasaki-Jones of Hawaii, David Kawaski and partner Rosemary Balsley of Santa Cruz, Laura Newland and husband Robert Newland of Hawaii and Frank Kawaski of Ventura and granddaughters Tanya Cody and partner Kelly Horton of Tallahassee, Sasha Jones of Tallahassee and Holly La Porta-Jones and husband Vince La Porta of Hawaii.
A celebration of Maura's life will be held at a later date by Hanalei Bay, Kauai, where her deceased husband John and son Patrick also are.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020