Services
Camino Del Sol Memorial Center & Funeral Home
200 N C St
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 483-3443
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Maura Kawaski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maura Puente Kawaski


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maura Puente Kawaski

Camarillo - Maura Puente Kawaski was born in Los Angeles on November 21, 1924 and died on April 27, 2020 in her Camarillo home. She died a healthy 95 years old with her family beside her.

After graduating Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles in 1943, she attended Business School and went to work for the War Department, the Treasury Department, Ford Motor Company and for LA Unified School District keeping a close eye on four of her five children who passed through South Gate Jr. High School.

Maura was preceded in death by her husband John. They celebrated 59 years of marriage together, raising five children and making their home first in South Gate then moving in Camarillo in 1976 and came to love Ventura County.

She had a soft spot for cats, traveling, reading, eating out, family gatherings, thrift stores and gardening. Maura was gardening on her hands and knees until a week before her death. She belonged to the Camarillo Garden Club, fundraised and worked in the Camarillo Boys & Girls Club in their early years and volunteered as a court appointed special advocates for children in the Ventura courts systems

She is survived by her children Nana Kawasaki-Jones of Hawaii, David Kawaski and partner Rosemary Balsley of Santa Cruz, Laura Newland and husband Robert Newland of Hawaii and Frank Kawaski of Ventura and granddaughters Tanya Cody and partner Kelly Horton of Tallahassee, Sasha Jones of Tallahassee and Holly La Porta-Jones and husband Vince La Porta of Hawaii.

A celebration of Maura's life will be held at a later date by Hanalei Bay, Kauai, where her deceased husband John and son Patrick also are.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -