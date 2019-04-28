|
|
Maurice Huot McGuire
Camarillo, CA
Maurice Huot McGuire was born on October 2, 1922 and passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019. He was born and grew up in Detroit, Michigan, one of eight children. He attended St. Mary's of Redford High School and then went on to study at the Ford Trade School before joining the Marine Corps in 1942. Maurice served in WWII and was discharged a Purple Heart veteran.
Maurice married his lovely wife, Anne Groff on April 7, 1945 and, together, they raised six children. They settled in Southern California in 1960 where Maurice worked in the Aerospace industry for over 30 years until he retired.
In April of 2004, Maurice's wife, Anne, passed away. He is survived by their six children, Kathy (Phil), Mary (Randy), Mike (Kris), Patty (Dave), Kevin (Candee, deceased) and Tom (April); as well as 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Fri, May 3, 2019 at 12pm at St. Mary Magdalen Church: 25 N Las Posas Rd, Camarillo, CA 93010. Condolences may be left at www.conejomountain.com/tributes/Maurice-McGuire. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maurice's name to Esperanca: 1911 W Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015; 602-252-7772; www.esperanca.org
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 28, 2019