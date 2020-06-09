Mauricio C. Martinez



Mauricio C. Martinez was born to Benigno and Gumecinda Martinez on November 29, 1923 in Weslaco, Texas and passed peacefully at home on June 4, 2020 in Oxnard, California. He was 96 years old.



Mauricio grew up in South Texas, working on his father's farm until he joined the Army in June of 1944. His experience in the Army was life changing for him beginning with being shipped to England on January 1, 1945 on the Queen Mary to serve in Europe during World War II and earning a Purple Heart medal there. He returned home to the U.S. in June of 1946 and re-enlisted in the Army Reserves where he served for the next four years until being called back to active duty in 1950. During this time, he met and married Maria Guadalupe Garza and had a baby girl. He left his beloved family to serve in the Korean War where he earned another Purple Heart medal and a Bronze Star.



In 1951, when he returned from the Korean War, he and Maria lived on a small farm in San Benito, Texas, and became part of the farming community for many years. In 1964, Mauricio and his family moved to Oxnard, CA where they joined family, made their home, and found long-lasting friends in the church community of the Evangelistic Center. He was a lifelong dedicated member of the church. He continued working in the agricultural field until he retired in the late 1980's. Upon his retirement he traveled and was able to enjoy the family.



Mauricio is preceded in death by his parents Benigno N. Martinez and Gumecinda C. Martinez, his brothers: Juan, Susano, Raul, Benigno, and sisters: Josepha, Josephina Salinas and Mary Pulido. His loving wife of 60 years, Maria G. Martinez, also preceded him in death in 2009. He is survived by his brother Joel Martinez, his 3 children, Irma (Samuel) Robles, Mauricio (Marta) Martinez Jr., and Elizabeth Martinez, his 9 grandchildren and 1 step grandchild, Samuel III, Yolanda, Alyssa, Mauricio III, Andrew, Janice, William, Julissa, Renita, and Isaac, 10 great-grandchildren, and many loving nephews and nieces. His family, or clan as he sometimes referred to it, was his greatest pride and joy.



A private memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, Memorial Park. Burial to follow immediately.









