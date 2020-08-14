Maurilio "Maui" EscamillaOxnard - Maurilio "Maui" Escamilla, 80, a lifelong resident of Oxnard, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Maui was a hard-working man, starting at an early age helping his family pick produce up North, and eventually retiring from the Laborers Union Local 585, still a proud member.He was an avid reader and enjoyed watching basketball, football, and his novelas. Maui loved cooking for his family and friends, and he was famous for his tamales at Christmas. He took pride in being the first Santa Clara High School student to earn First Team All-CIF honors in basketball.Maui is survived by his wife, Kitty, children; Edward(Paula), Judy, Michael(Jeanette), Amber(Roderick); siblings Gilbert, Rita, David, Julia, and Teresa. He also leaves behind a legacy of ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Maui is preceded in death by his parents, Maximiliano II and Eufemia, siblings; Robert, Nickolas, Ramona, Richard, Arthur, and Maximiliano III.Maui was loud, charismatic and his smile infectious. He will be truly missed and will forever be in our hearts.