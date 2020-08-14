1/1
Maurilio "Maui" Escamilla
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurilio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maurilio "Maui" Escamilla

Oxnard - Maurilio "Maui" Escamilla, 80, a lifelong resident of Oxnard, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Maui was a hard-working man, starting at an early age helping his family pick produce up North, and eventually retiring from the Laborers Union Local 585, still a proud member.

He was an avid reader and enjoyed watching basketball, football, and his novelas. Maui loved cooking for his family and friends, and he was famous for his tamales at Christmas. He took pride in being the first Santa Clara High School student to earn First Team All-CIF honors in basketball.

Maui is survived by his wife, Kitty, children; Edward(Paula), Judy, Michael(Jeanette), Amber(Roderick); siblings Gilbert, Rita, David, Julia, and Teresa. He also leaves behind a legacy of ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Maui is preceded in death by his parents, Maximiliano II and Eufemia, siblings; Robert, Nickolas, Ramona, Richard, Arthur, and Maximiliano III.

Maui was loud, charismatic and his smile infectious. He will be truly missed and will forever be in our hearts.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Santa Clara Cemetery and Mortuary - Oxnard
2370 N H St.
Oxnard, CA 93036
(805) 485-5757
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Santa Clara Cemetery and Mortuary - Oxnard

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 11, 2020
My condolences to the family. May he rest in peace.
Douglas Cotton
Friend
August 10, 2020
Good, close friend, wonderful, talented basketball player, great personality. Wish we were able to stay closure after high school graduation.

Terry O&#8217;Brien
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved