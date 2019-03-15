Services
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 487-1720
Resources
More Obituaries for Maximiliano Escamilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maximiliano Escamilla III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maximiliano Escamilla III Obituary
Maximiliano Escamilla III

Oxnard, CA

Maximiliano Escamilla III, 84 of Oxnard, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 in Oxnard, CA. Max was born on May 15, 1934 in Oxnard to Maximiliano and Eufemia Escamilla and was a life long resident here in Oxnard.

Max was a graduate from Santa Clara High School Class of 1952 and was in the U.S. Army for 2 years as active duty and 2 years in reserves. He worked in sales and as a safety coordinator for Buenaventura Lemon Co. from 1954-1977 and Oxnard Lemon Co. from 1977-2002 and retired in 2002. His passions included fishing and building model airplanes.

Max is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sara Escamilla, his daughters Dorcas (Jose) Calderon, Shirley (Bert) Haro, Elizabeth (Carl Lawton) Escamilla, son Max (Cheryl Derring) Escamilla IV, daughter Monica (Curtis) Belton, his brothers David, Maurilio and Gilbert Escamilla, sisters Rita Rodriguez, Julia Inouye and Teresa Escamilla, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a viewing for Max on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3-7 P.M. with the recitation of the rosary at 4 P.M. at the Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard. The Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Santa Clara Church, 323 South E St., Oxnard, with the interment to follow directly after at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H St. Oxnard.

Maximiliano has been entrusted to the care of the family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now