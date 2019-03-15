|
Maximiliano Escamilla III
Oxnard, CA
Maximiliano Escamilla III, 84 of Oxnard, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 in Oxnard, CA. Max was born on May 15, 1934 in Oxnard to Maximiliano and Eufemia Escamilla and was a life long resident here in Oxnard.
Max was a graduate from Santa Clara High School Class of 1952 and was in the U.S. Army for 2 years as active duty and 2 years in reserves. He worked in sales and as a safety coordinator for Buenaventura Lemon Co. from 1954-1977 and Oxnard Lemon Co. from 1977-2002 and retired in 2002. His passions included fishing and building model airplanes.
Max is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sara Escamilla, his daughters Dorcas (Jose) Calderon, Shirley (Bert) Haro, Elizabeth (Carl Lawton) Escamilla, son Max (Cheryl Derring) Escamilla IV, daughter Monica (Curtis) Belton, his brothers David, Maurilio and Gilbert Escamilla, sisters Rita Rodriguez, Julia Inouye and Teresa Escamilla, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing for Max on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3-7 P.M. with the recitation of the rosary at 4 P.M. at the Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard. The Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Santa Clara Church, 323 South E St., Oxnard, with the interment to follow directly after at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H St. Oxnard.
Maximiliano has been entrusted to the care of the family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 15, 2019