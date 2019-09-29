|
|
Maxine Mae Woodward Kroll Fritz
- - Maxine Mae Woodward Kroll Fritz, age 98, left this world on September 24, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL on April 17, 1921 to Madge and David H. Woodward. She married Robert J. Kroll on May 8, 1943 and became his widow on January 7, 1945. A daughter, Susan was born of that union.
On August 4, 1947 Maxine wed George M. Fritz and they had a daughter, Georgine Anne, and a son, Ronald David. George and Maxine came to Leisure Village, Camarillo upon his retirement in 1978. They celebrated 63 years of marriage before his passing in 2010. She is survived by six grandchildren and six great grandchildren along with her late brother Herbert E. Woodward's children and grandchildren. Grandson Randal J. Singer preceded his grandparents in death.
Maxine was a volunteer at St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, a charter member of Camarillo Quilter's Association and a charter member of Leisure Village Painters. She led the Leisure Village Self Awareness Group since 1989.
Her Internment will be at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard with her husband George.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 29, 2019