Maxine Mashburn Smith
Born August, 28 1922 | Died April, 7 2020
Maxine was a native Californian residing much of her life in Ventura County California, graduating high school in 1939 from Ventura High School. Marrying Lyle in 1939 and settling down in 1955 to a tiny town, still in Ventura County, called Oak View. Here they built their custom home on a bluff with a view of the valley overlooking Lake Casitas.
Maxine had a long and diverse life; experiencing the devastation of the Great Depression and WW2 as well as the amazing achievements of the first NASA space launches up to the Space Shuttle, television being a thing of the future to HD TV, ice boxes for food storage to double door refrigerators with water and ice dispensing from the door.
The WW2 era was, as can be expected, impactful in ways only that generation can understand. Her husband Lyle enlisted and became an Army Aircorp aviator, B17 pilot, deployed to the European theatre. Maxine attended the 388th Bomb Group annual reunions with Lyle till his passing and then on her own (accompanied by her Granddaughter Sandra in later years).
Before and during the War Maxine and Lyle (and in 1941 with son Kenneth) lived in the Los Angeles area while employed in the aircraft industry and ultimately Lyle going to war.
In 1955 Maxine, Lyle and Kenneth moved to their home in Oak View where they raised their family.
Working as an executive secretary starting with "Ventura Tool" which became Vetco Offshore and later the private Office Manager for Carl Huntsinger, she worked well into her 70'sa. With her involvement in the industry, Maxine became an active member of the Desk and Derrick Club, an organization dedicated to enhance and foster a positive image to the global community by promoting the contribution of the petroleum, energy and allied industries through education by using all resources available. Maxine became club president of her local chapter and was highly involved in annual conventions both in organization and as keynote speaker.
Maxine and her high school class were very close and participated in very formal and organized reunions annually, most of which Maxine organized. The reunions were held until the class could no longer muster in 2012.
Preceded in death by her parents Loyce Leonard Mashburn and Ethel May (McKinney) Mashburn her husband of 48 years Lester Lyle Smith and her only child (son) Kenneth. Maxine moved with her Grandchildren, to Clovis California where she spent the rest of her life. She made a full and rich life in her new community.
Maxine was a life-long devout Christian and became a member of the Clovis Christian Church, having many friends and prayer partners in her church family.
Maxine is survived by her Grandson David Smith (and his wife Julie, granddaughter-in-law of 40 years) and Granddaughter Sandra Somyak (her husband Mark); Great Grandchildren: Kenneth Smith II (his wife Ally), Victoria Smith, Samantha Sweeney (her husband Mike); as well as Great-Great Grandchildren: Taylor, Hunter, Liam and McKenna. Maxine, our "Grammy" lived within 2 miles of all of the family watching everyone grow up and being a part of their lives as well as being known as" Grammy" to. so many extended friends and family!
Maxine has gone to be with the rest of her family, met at the gates by her husband and son.
