Maxine Wanda Spann
Ventura, CA
4/4/1935 - 2/18/2019
Maxine Wanda Spann will be greatly missed and fondly remembered as a spitfire of a woman with a fierce dedication to her family.
Born to Dora and Alva Jeffreys, Maxine was the fourth of six children. A precocious child who liked to climb trees and speak her mind.
A dashing U.S. Airman, Douglas Spann, literally swept her off her feet at a jitterbug dance. She married him and began her whirlwind life overseas. Two children and three countries later, they settled in Ventura, California. Though their travels were over, they continued to fill their days raising their children, owning two businesses and their favorite shared adventure, caring for their grandchildren.
Maxine's husband was taken from her in September of 2005. She happily lived her last years surrounded by family. She joined the Lord and her beloved husband on February 18, 2019.
She is survived by her two younger siblings, Joyce Slife & Jerry Jeffreys (wife Teresa); two sons, Douglas (wife Sandi) & Tim (wife Lucy); seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and countless nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am, at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, in Ventura, with a Celebration of Maxine's Life beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, in Ventura.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 24, 2019