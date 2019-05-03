|
Melinda Myers Brownfield
Westlake Village - Melinda Jean Myers Brownfield was born on December 3, 1941 to Maurice I. and Helen A.Myers. She passed away at her home in Westlake Village, California on April 19, 2019.
Melinda was raised with her 2 sisters, Nancy and Marilyn, in Downey, CA. She was a member of the first graduating class of Warren High School, Downey, CA in 1959. She married her high school sweetheart, Ray in 1960. They raised 3 daughters in Westlake Village, CA.
She was an active member in many philanthropic, social and community organizations including; National Charity League, Conejo Valley Chapter, White Oak Elementary PFC and Children's Hospital Guild. She was a charter member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a 57 year member of PEO and a charter member of Chapter TS.
In addition to her volunteering spirit, she also worked for the Las Virgenes Unified School District and Agoura High School. Her hobbies included her Gourmet Group, Bridge Club, golf and travel with her many friends. Melinda will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, grandma and aunt.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Helen and Maurice Myers. She is survived by her husband, Ray Brownfield, daughters; Karen (Jay) Willett of Bozeman, MT, Sheryl Brownfield of Westlake Village, CA, Susan (Robert) Beall of Laguna Beach, CA. She is cherished by her 7 grandchildren; Kristen (Andrew) Stang, Curt (Taylor) Swedman, Laura (Garrett) Perdigao, Sterling, Meredith, Hillary and Bridget Beall, her sisters and 6 nephews. She will be missed by all who knew her.
There will be a celebration of her life at Westminster Presbyterian Church: 32111 Watergate Road, Westlake Village on May 11, 2019 at 2pm.
The family greatly appreciates the wonderful care given by her loving care giver, Celerina Matibag (Cely) and Buena Vista Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to the or the Conejo Valley Youth Orchestra.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019