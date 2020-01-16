|
Melvin (Mel) J. Richardson
Melvin (Mel) J Richardson passed away on January 6, 2020. He was born on September 13, 1928 in Mackay Idaho.
At the age of 18 Mel joined the Army where he deployed to the Korean war. He was an avid baseball player along with bowling. In November of 1961, on his was way home from his best bowling game ever, he was in a terrible car accident. The accident resulted in a spinal injury and Mel was told he was a paraplegic and would never walk again. After being in the VA hospital for a year, at the age of 34, he was able to walk out of the hospital.
Mel worked for Tidewater as an engineer and retired from Getty Oil. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Post 339, and was a commander a number of times. As a commander he led many fund raisers for cancer, ran blood drives and even bought a dog for the Ventura County Sheriff 's Department. He was also a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1679 in Ventura. He helped with selling tickets, donating items and helping with fund raising, all the while enjoying the camaraderie. Mel loved running bus trips to Las Vegas, the horse races and baseball games. He started his morning at 0530 am, at the Pond, (YMCA) for many years.
Mel was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Richardson, father, Earl Richardson, brothers Delmar and Rowland Richardson. He is survived by his brother, Dean Richardson, daughter, Kelly Richardson Searcy, grandsons Ryan and Rhett Searcy II.
Mel's words of wisdom, "Laughing and Scratching". He left a huge imprint on all our hearts.
There will be a Celebration of Life, Saturday, January 25 at the Post 1679, 3801 Market St., Ventura 93003 at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations under Mel Richardson name to St. Jude's Hospital, William Chaffee Post 1679, or of your own.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020