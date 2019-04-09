Services
Merilyn Lois Thompson

Merilyn Lois Thompson Obituary
Merilyn Lois Thompson

Ventura, CA

Merilyn Lois Thompson, 87, of Ventura, CA, passed away in early morning hours in her sleep on April 1, 2019. Merilyn was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 3, 1931. After earning a BA degree from Baldwin Wallace University, Berea, Ohio, in 1953, she began her teaching career by teaching second grade. Within two years she was interviewed and accepted a position in Oxnard, teaching first grade. In 1958 Merilyn worked for the U. S. Army on Okinawa for 1 year. Returning to Oxnard, Merilyn taught kindergarten until she retired in 1987. Merilyn donated her time for many years to the Olivas Adobe as a docent.

Merilyn is survived by her husband, Robert Thompson, of Ventura. She was the only child to her parents, Helen and Harry Klee, and had no children of her own. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the victims of

the California fires.

Family and friends are invited to Memorial Services for Merilyn to be held on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 11am in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 14, 2019
