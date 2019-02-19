|
Merlyn J. Baltes
Camarillo, CA
It is with sadness and heavy heart to announce the passing of Merlyn Joseph Baltes on the 26th of January, 2019. It was that day that the Lord decided to call him home.
Merlyn was born October 26th, 1934 on a farm in Lismore Minnesota. He moved to Ridgecrest California with his family when he was 2. He soon found himself living in Oxnard California where his dad worked as a longshoreman at Port Hueneme Naval Base. He grew up on F Street in Oxnard with his parents and siblings. He was the youngest of 5. Merlyn graduated from Santa Clara High in 1954.
Merlyn met the love of his life, Gloria Valenzuela in Ventura, and a year later on June 9, 1962 they married. This coming June would have been their 57 year anniversary.
Merlyn moved his wife and kids, John and Lynn, to Camarillo in 1975 into a home he and his brother Floyd built. Everything he built and did was for his family. He would spend the rest of his life living in Camarillo. He worked 35 years as a shop planner for Navy Printing, both at Port Hueneme and Mugu Naval bases before his retirement. He loved taking his family on vacations. Those vacations involved a long road trip to somewhere, the drive being more important than the destination most times. He also liked working weekends around his home and orchard making them immaculate. His devotion and love for his family was everything to him. He had a quick, sharp wit and humor, and a gift for making everyone laugh. He was a kind, honest, hardworking man that never had a bad word to say to anyone. He will be deeply missed by many.
Merlyn was preceded in death by his father and mother, Frank and Ann Baltes; sisters, Lucille Howe, Arvelene (Mary) Halstead, Virginia Sheesley; brother, Floyd Baltes; and his daughter, Lynn Baltes. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, John Baltes; daughter-in-law, Cindy Thiel Baltes; grandson, Brandon Gallardo; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Funeral services will be held at Padre Serra Church in Camarillo at 10:00 A.M., on Saturday, February 23, with burial immediately following at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park. A remembrance and celebration of life "get together" will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Many Meals" program, or the American Legion Post 741 Camarillo.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 19, 2019