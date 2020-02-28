|
Ventura - Merna Schmitt (Lock) was born in Moose Jaw Saskatchewan Canada on December 16, 1942. Her parents moved her sister Morene and brother Terry to Oxnard in 1955. She graduated from Oxnard High School where she was known as "Merna Mascot." She proudly represented her school as she pranced around the athletic fields going to sports events as the Oxnard H.S. Mascot Yellowjacket! It wasn't long before she acclimated to her new home and the California lifestyle.
Merna's rapid accumulation of friends began when she became a member of the Pierpont Racket Club before the actual clubhouse and courts became a reality. She loved her tennis and social functions at the Pierpont. She also enjoyed her golf playing days at the Ojai Valley Inn and Country Club. Many individuals she met during those fun years of tennis and golf remained life-long friends. The fond memories of those early years accumulating friends were very important and cherished by her.
Merna always had a strong faith and was an active member of Our Lady of Assumption Church in Ventura. True to her nature, she again acquired many friends and especially enjoyed working on the Environmental Committee with those special girls who decorated the church weekly as well as for all the special holidays. Those friends had a very warm spot in her heart and will always be remembered for their kindness and special love. Another group of women she really enjoyed were her PEO Sisters. Her biggest disappointment in her later years was that she could no longer attend the meetings and functions. She was truly proud of being able to associate with so many of wonderful ladies and felt very fortunate to be included in such a prestigious organization.
When her husband surprised her with a beach house at Solimar Beach over 50 years ago, her goal of becoming the ultimate homemaker began. She started to transform a tumble-down shack into a loving home. Immediately, she reached out to all the neighbors and soon helped the community bond together. Over the years, she served as Secretary to the Colony and helped organized many social events that became famous over the years. Tennis and volleyball tournaments, surf contests, street dances, barbecues and activities for every holiday were a common place for many years at the beach. She and her lady neighbors also participated in some moon light skinny dipping on those warm August nights! She was obviously the queen of Solimar!
Merna was a gourmet cook and enjoyed setting an elegant table for her guests. Over the years she collected all types of place settings for every occasion. She loved decorating her table and home. She truly wanted to provide her guests a memorable evening. When asked of her who she would someday like to entertain, she immediately stated her ultimate guest list would include the Pope, the Queen of England, and the President of the United States. If she would have had more time, it's probable she would have made that happen.
Her home was her castle and the "nest" she created for family over the years was pure joy for her. Her sons, Dixon Casey Schmitt and Dr. Stacy Schmitt, were the apple of her eye and she obviously spoiled them as only a loving mother can do! Her two granddaughters, Maddy Schmitt and Naomi Schmitt were so very important to her and they totally fulfilled her dream of having special girls to dote over.
She also took care of her best friend and husband David, providing him with the type of companion and wife he had always wanted. They lived the ultimate beach life at their Solimar Beach Community and for many years shared lots of memories while traveling together in their VW Eurovan. They traversed throughout United States and Canada for many years. Merna was so very proud of the fact that she had been to every state in the U.S. as well as all the provinces of Canada in her little travel van.
Before Merna passed on to heaven, she wanted everyone to know how much she cared for all people. Her motto was always, "Do unto Others as You Would Have Them Do Unto You". She never said anything bad about anyone and always lived by those words. She was truly a great Lady and true friend to everyone who was fortunate to have been associated with her over the years.
Funeral Services will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Church Ventura on Saturday March 14 at 11:00 a.m. After the funeral service, a reunion of friends will be held at the Schmitt Family Residence: 2945 Solimar Beach Dr. Ventura CA, 93001. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura, California.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, a donation to this organization (lmvna.org) in Merna's name would be appreciated.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 8, 2020