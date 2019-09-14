Services
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Valley Oaks Memorial Park
5600 Lindero Canyon Road
Westlake Village, CA
Merrill H. "Mel" Klein


1937 - 2019
Merrill "Mel" H. Klein

St. George, UT - June 27, 1937 to September 06, 2019

Mel was born and raised in Duquesne, PA. He joined the US Navy after graduating from high school. Upon honorable discharge from the Navy, Mel joined the LAPD in 1961 and worked in variety of assignments until retirement.

In 1969, Mel met the love of his life, Leona, and they shared 50 wonderful years of marriage together. They lived most of their lives in the Thousand Oaks area until they retired to St. George, Utah in 2004.

Surrounded by family, Mel passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on September 6 in St. George, Utah. Services and burial will be held at 10am on Monday, September 16 at Valley Oaks Memorial Park, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
