Merwyn John Dowd
We lost a loving and caring man, Merwyn Dowd, on the afternoon of December 16, 2019 after a strong and courageous battle with cancer. Merwyn loved his family. He especially loved playing with and teasing his grandchildren.
Merwyn was born in Iowa to William and Belledean Dowd on December 30, 1943. They moved to California when he was 12 years old and settled in Ventura where he graduated from Ventura High School in 1962. He continued his education graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from the University of Laverne and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Cal Lutheran University.
Merwyn's career was in law enforcement and he graduated first in his Academy class. After 33 years of service, he retired from his position of Commander from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.
Following his retirement, he accepted a position at the Pierpont Racquet Club where he worked for several years. He really enjoyed socializing at the Club and formed many friendships.
Merwyn also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Diane. They visited many countries around the world. Norway was his favorite.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Diane, their children: Kristi (Troy) Kemp, Eric (Leticia) Dowd and Lauri (Adam) Pereyra, their grandchildren: Ryan, Brendan and Amanda Dowd, Wyatt Kemp, and Nicolas and Nathan Pereyra, his mother, Belledean (Billie) and his sister, Kathy Betz.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Dean, and his father, William.
In accordance with Merwyn's wishes, the family is having a private memorial service at Ivy Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Merwyn's name to The City of Hope Cancer Research at [email protected] or a .
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020